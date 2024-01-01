CorporateGift.com

WebCatalog

Corporate Gift is a gifting platform that was developed for ongoing programatic gifting in mind. Shop, store, and set up everything once, then drive engagement in minutes. Our solution was formed around 3 pillars - a huge variety of products to ensure recipient satisfaction, advanced technology and automation for a seamless process control, and a team of experts ready to provide best practice and support to make sure every customer’s need is met.

Business
Promotional Product Management Software

