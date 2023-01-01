Kennect is a leading incentive platform for businesses which needs a simple solution to manage their complex compensation plans. It not only automates the calculation of incentives for admin but also provides sales reps with complete real-time visibility of their incentive payouts. Through its intelligent nudge feature, now you can make sure that none of your reps miss out on their quotas

Website: kennect.io

