Commissionly is the first cloud-based sales commission and sales compensation management web app that is 100% focused on small to medium business. Our uncomplicated data import tools, wizard-based target and compensation plan and commission setting tools mean you can get up and running in a matter of minutes. Our feature rich product serves all your commission needs, no matter how complicated. We have the ability for you to create revenue or product based commissions, flat or tiered commissions, recurring commissions, split commissions, step up and step down commissions and even matrix commissions. We also customise to your needs should you have a unique compensation plan. You and your payees can access their information through our web dashboard from anywhere, and you have easy to produce reports to quickly generate commission payout amounts. Sign up today!

Website: commissionly.io

