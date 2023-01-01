WebCatalog

Sales Cookie is an easy to use, cloud-based solution to manage all aspects of your commission program - from participant enrollment to incentive plan design and personal dashboards. Sales Cookie provide capabilities found in enterprise solutions with an SMB-friendly cost and user experience. From incentive plan design to multi-currency support or user enrollment, you'll find all the features and flexibility you need.

