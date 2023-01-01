Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Claritysoft on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Clarity CRM's unique blend of simplicity, utility, and flexibility delivers powerful marketing automation, sales automation, customer service tools and much more in an intuitive, completely customizable interface. Clarity CRM, from Claritysoft, was designed with considerable focus on usability, and built to enhance the user experience and maximize user adoption. Clarity CRM gives you enterprise power and functionality at a fraction of the cost.

