You Need a Budget (YNAB) (pronounced Why-nab) is an American multi-platform personal budgeting program based on the envelope method. In 2013 it was the most popular personal finance software among Lifehacker readers.

Website: youneedabudget.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to YNAB. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.