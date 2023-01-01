WebCatalog

Forma.ai

Forma.ai

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: forma.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Forma.ai on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Forma.ai drives sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and revenue optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams, so they can stop formula-building, calculating and validating, and start really driving business. Forma.ai transforms the complexity of sales compensation into your most powerful lever for top-line revenue growth.

Website: forma.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Forma.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Upscale

Upscale

upscale.ai

Amalia

Amalia

amalia.io

Salescomp

Salescomp

salescomp.com

Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM

pipelinersales.com

Leapfin

Leapfin

leapfin.com

Lifehack

Lifehack

lifehack.org

Kennect

Kennect

kennect.io

Runway Financial

Runway Financial

runway.com

Coho AI

Coho AI

coho.ai

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

TeslaFi

TeslaFi

teslafi.com

Health

Health

health.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy