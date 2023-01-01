WebCatalog

Amalia

Website: amalia.io

Amalia.io is driving growth with streamlined sales compensation. Our sales performance management solution brings the transparency that keeps sales teams motivated and the automation that allows finance and operations teams to spend more time on value-added initiatives. A European leader, Amalia.io does more than manage commission. We act as the single source of truth for over 40 organisations that use our actionable sales performance data to inform their strategic business and people decisions.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Amalia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

