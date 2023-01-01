QCommission is a powerful, flexible sales commission software. It calculates your sales people’s compensation accurately and reduces errors related to spreadsheets and manual methods. It allows you to calculate commissions as soon as the commission period is over and saves a lot of time. It can communicate calculated commissions in a detailed and clear manner. QCommission allows the compensation administrator to establish payees, products, customers, plans, incentives, quotas, payment frequency, etc in the system. It allows the establishment of crediting and calculation rules for various incentives. It helps to enter or import performance transaction into the system and calculate incentives as frequently as necessary. Performance transactions can be processed, credited and calculated as frequently as necessary, even multiple times in a day. Adjustments to the transactions can be made and processed in the system. Complete and comprehensive reporting ability allows the user to report on all the calculations in a very detailed form. QCommission is compliant with the requirements of GDPR, SOC, and able to demonstrate compliance.

Website: qcommission.com

