MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this new product perform in my site? Will my promotion drive incremental sales? If I raise the price on select items, will it drive away my customers? Did our investment in new site signage draw in new business? Did our new employee training program drive higher sales or CSAT? MarketDial is a software solution that is unlike any other. It’s designed to be easy for anyone to create, implement, and analyze an accurate in-store test.

Website: marketdial.com

