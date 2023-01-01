Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Qualifio on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to a client's wider technologies for data enrichment. More than 400 enterprises currently use Qualifio including TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL, etc.

Categories :

Website: qualifio.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Qualifio. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.