Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral programs, and more. It is Web3 Compliant and built on Public Key Encryption. Fyre helps you securely build ‘Resilient and Dependable Communities.’ With Fyre, blockchain projects can run community events like: * Play to Earn * Sweepstakes * Giveaways * Competitions * Airdrops * MEME/Sticker Contests * Community building activities * Custom campaigns

