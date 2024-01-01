PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their respective customer bases through permission marketing via the use of giveaways and promotions. PromoSimple customers are able to create custom entry forms to run promotions that increase Facebook and Instagram likes, Twitter mentions and follows, email subscribers, and a wide variety of additional actions. PromoSimple is effective, accessible, efficient, and easy to use.

Categories :

Website: promosimple.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PromoSimple. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.