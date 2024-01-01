Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by Rachel Delacour, Yannick Chaze and Raphael Guller, Sweep partners with enterprise, midmarket and financial institutions across the world, with customers including L’Oreal, Lacoste, and Hewlett Packard. Sweep is B Corp certified and a member of the World Bank’s Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, France Invest and The International Emissions Trading Association.

Categories :

Website: sweep.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sweep. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.