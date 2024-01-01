WebCatalog

Rewards Fuel

Rewards Fuel

Website: rewardsfuel.com

Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With Rewards Fuel you can choose from over 34 different entry methods (or actions) when creating your contest, like asking your contestants to follow you on Instagram or Twitter to enter, upload a file to enter, subscribe to your newsletter or YouTube channel, visit your Etsy shop, review your Shopify page, download your app to win and more. With Rewards Fuel Your contests are easily customizable, so you can get creative. Plus you'll receive detailed contest statistics that you can print or email, target and block locations from entering, award digital and physical prizes and more.

Categories:

Productivity
Sweepstakes Software

