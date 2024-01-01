Trade Show Prize Co

Website: tradeshowprize.co

Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads, and access compliance records to keep your legal team happy. Best of all? TSPC takes tracking down the winners and fulfilling prizes off your plate!
Categories:
Business
Sweepstakes Software

