WebCatalog

Tellody

Tellody

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: tellody.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tellody on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile services under the same platform. Email, SMS, sign up forms, vouchers, surveys, loyalty points, tickets and many many more at a beautiful price that no one can compete with. Tellody offering small businesses the tools to look like the pros do with a minimal impact on their everyday life. Tellody started in 2014 as a side project. Today, it serves thousands of happy customers around the world.

Categories:

Business
Sweepstakes Software

Website: tellody.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tellody. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.