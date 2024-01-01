Categories

Top SMS Marketing Software

SMS marketing software, also referred to as business text messaging software, empowers organizations to strategize and execute marketing initiatives aimed at mobile devices through SMS (Short Message Service). This software facilitates businesses in enhancing brand loyalty and interaction by delivering timely, tailored messages to customers' mobile devices. Marketing teams employ permission-based subscribe links within campaign messages to target potential customers and execute digital promotions utilizing MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service), polls, coupons, surveys, and other features. With bulk messaging capabilities, users can effortlessly send numerous promotional text messages with a single click, facilitating businesses in rapidly and conveniently acquiring a substantial number of new subscribers. Additionally, sales and customer service teams can utilize SMS communication to actively engage in two-way text messaging with both prospects and customers.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

Sideline

Sideline

sideline.com

Access your Sideline phone number from any device for online messaging. With Web Messaging, you can stay connected with SMS texting from the comfort of your desktop.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.

Textline

Textline

textline.com

Make business personal with a fast, friendly, and convenient business SMS channel for modern support and sales teams. Create stronger customer relationships with two-way communication on the most secure business text messaging platform. We empower thousands of companies including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Tu...

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

Heymarket

Heymarket

heymarket.com

Heymarket is an exceptionally intuitive business text solution for secure and reliable texting between your employees and customers. Quickly and easily send personalized text messages at scale that get fast responses and keep customers engaged. Manage all your business SMS and text conversations in ...

EZ Texting

EZ Texting

eztexting.com

EZ Texting provides easy-to-use, self-service mass texting services to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue through proactive outreach and engagement. Our texting solutions, including Keywords, Picture Messaging and T...

Text-Em-All

Text-Em-All

text-em-all.com

Text-Em-All is a purpose-driven mass messaging service that prioritizes a positive impact on the community, delivering personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. The company fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above prof...

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...

SimpleTexting

SimpleTexting

simpletexting.com

Send mass text alerts. Provide customer service. Create automated campaigns. SimpleTexting’s powerful text marketing features let you do it all. There’s a reason that Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofits, healthcare providers, churches, and other organizations use SimpleTexting to rea...

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...

TextMagic

TextMagic

textmagic.com

Text Message Marketing Software for Business. Transform customer experiences with our easy-to-use text messaging marketing software. Send notifications, alerts, reminders, confirmations, and SMS marketing campaigns anytime, anywhere.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...

Textdrip

Textdrip

textdrip.com

There was a great need in the sales industry for a better business texting platform. Response rates with traditional texting platforms were extremely low because bulk messages were getting throttled or blocked by carriers. We created Textdrip.com to provide a business texting platform with the best ...

Salesmsg

Salesmsg

salesmessage.com

Two-way business texting software makes it easy to send and receive text messages online. Sign up for your 14-day trial.

Acumbamail

Acumbamail

acumbamail.com

Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...

Burst SMS

Burst SMS

burstsms.com

Burst SMS is an online SMS text messaging service, offering SMS marketing campaigns, SMS appointment reminders, SMS integrations and an SMS API.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...

Attentive

Attentive

attentive.com

Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...

Falkon SMS

Falkon SMS

falkonsms.com

Unlock the Power of Text Message Marketing . Add texting capabilities to your existing landline, toll-free, MS Teams, and VoIP numbers — Reach your customers instantly and drive your business growth using modern business texting.

Ringy

Ringy

ringy.com

The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture a...

Postscript

Postscript

postscript.io

Postscript is trusted by 10,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores like Ruggable, Dr. Squatch, and Feastables who are ready to turn SMS into their number one revenue channel. With Postscript’s SMS Revenue Platform, you’ve got everything you need to drive conversations and conversions across every stag...

Text Request

Text Request

textrequest.com

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...

Aloware

Aloware

aloware.com

Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...

Textable

Textable

textable.co

Textable is a VoIP text messaging app for Bandwidth, Telnyx, Twilio, Flowroute, VoIPInnovations, Skyetel and more! We also offer a private-label option for managed service providers and VoIP carriers.

Kixie

Kixie

kixie.com

Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...

Beetexting

Beetexting

beetexting.com

Beetexting is a full-service business texting app for sales and service teams to send text messages to their customers. Your team works hard every day to provide excellent service to their customers and attract prospects. Communication is difficult enough without the hassle of emailing back and fort...

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...

Patch Customer Retention

Patch Customer Retention

patchretention.com

Unleash the True Power of Retention Marketing with the World's First, Fully Automated and Customizable Platform using RFM Segmentation. With over a decade of expertise, Patch has developed a top-of-the-line customer retention platform that helps Shopify brands increase their customer lifetime value ...

Squaretalk

Squaretalk

squaretalk.com

Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Busin...

Regal.io

Regal.io

regal.io

Regal.io is the outbound phone and sms sales solution built to drive more conversations so B2C brands can hit their growth goals way faster. 100+ leading brands including SoFi, Ro, Angi, The Farmer's Dog, Fidelity Life, Career Karma and AAA use Regal.io to proactively engage their customers in real-...

Trumpia

Trumpia

trumpia.com

Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46...

MyRepChat

MyRepChat

myrepchat.com

Discover MyRepChat, the leading platform for text message archiving for financial advisors. Stay compliant and securely manage client communications. Try it now!

SMS-Magic

SMS-Magic

sms-magic.com

SMS-Magic is a powerful CRM messaging platform that enables better business conversations across multiple channels including text messaging, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. SMS-Magic powers your communication strategy on Salesforce, Zoho or any other CRM via text messaging SMS-Magic for Salesforce...

Customers.ai

Customers.ai

customers.ai

Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...

Prokeep

Prokeep

prokeep.com

Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better ins...

Kimoby

Kimoby

kimoby.com

Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that...

MailUp

MailUp

mailup.com

MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...

Mobiniti

Mobiniti

mobiniti.com

Mobiniti is a high-quality, feature-rich, text message marketing service that helps businesses increase revenue through customer engagement. We provide a simple-to-use, scalable solution that assists businesses in harnessing the power of text message marketing to connect with their customers. Mobini...

CartFox

CartFox

cartfox.io

CartFox® is a result-focused SMS marketing platform for online stores. Turn abandoned carts into profit and one-time buyers into loyal customers! With an average ROAS of 4.500% and no subscription required, skyrocket your sales by installing CartFox® on Wordpress, Shopify, Magento or Prestashop. We ...

CodeBroker

CodeBroker

codebroker.com

CodeBroker Text Message Marketing Software is an enterprise solution that combines advanced features with ease-of-use. Since 2008, CodeBroker has delivered more than 3 billion promotion text messages for the biggest names in retail. CodeBroker Text Message Marketing Software includes the innovative ...

SMSCountry

SMSCountry

smscountry.com

SMSCountry is a complete bulk SMS solution that empowers you to send any type of SMS (OTP, transactional and promotional) via our platform, plugin or multilingual SMS API. What we offer you, and the 60,000+ businesses that enjoy our platform worldwide, is fast, personalized, secure and reliable SMS,...

