Omnisend
app.omnisend.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Omnisend app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Ecommerce email marketing, automated emails and SMS - switch to Omnisend and increase your sales without increasing your workload.
Website: omnisend.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Omnisend. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.