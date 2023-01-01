Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As of 2020, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $1.25 billion Through a series of acquisitions beginning in 2013, Vonage, previously a consumer-focused service provider, has expanded its presence in the business-to-business marketplace. Vonage's offering includes unified communications, contact center applications and communications APIs.

Website: vonage.com

