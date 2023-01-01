Chegg, Inc., is an American education technology company based in Santa Clara, California. It provides digital and physical textbook rentals, textbook solutions, online tutoring, and other student services.The company was launched in 2005, and began trading publicly on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2013. As of March 2020, the company reported having 2.9 million subscribers to Chegg Services.

Website: chegg.com

