Top VoIP Providers

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) software leverages an IP network to transmit phone calls seamlessly, eliminating the need for an additional telephone network. It serves as a modern version of PBX (Private Branch Exchange), a term referring to private telephone networks within organizations. VoIP providers offer various types of PBX, such as hosted PBX, virtual PBX, and cloud PBX, with differences primarily in the level of user maintenance required. The hardware requirements for VoIP solutions can vary. Some providers mandate the use of their specific phone systems, while others are compatible with any proprietary VoIP phone. Additionally, some VoIP providers offer a solution called softphone, which allows users to make calls using their personal cell phone, either as a supplement to or instead of a traditional PBX. VoIP capabilities are also integrated into other types of communication software. For instance, the voice component in video conferencing software is enabled by VoIP. However, VoIP providers offer internet-based call connectivity independently of video messaging services or other communication platforms. VoIP is a key feature of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) software and contact center infrastructure software. Many UCaaS solutions include both softphone and PBX options within their offerings.