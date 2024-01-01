Top VoIP Providers
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) software leverages an IP network to transmit phone calls seamlessly, eliminating the need for an additional telephone network. It serves as a modern version of PBX (Private Branch Exchange), a term referring to private telephone networks within organizations. VoIP providers offer various types of PBX, such as hosted PBX, virtual PBX, and cloud PBX, with differences primarily in the level of user maintenance required. The hardware requirements for VoIP solutions can vary. Some providers mandate the use of their specific phone systems, while others are compatible with any proprietary VoIP phone. Additionally, some VoIP providers offer a solution called softphone, which allows users to make calls using their personal cell phone, either as a supplement to or instead of a traditional PBX. VoIP capabilities are also integrated into other types of communication software. For instance, the voice component in video conferencing software is enabled by VoIP. However, VoIP providers offer internet-based call connectivity independently of video messaging services or other communication platforms. VoIP is a key feature of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) software and contact center infrastructure software. Many UCaaS solutions include both softphone and PBX options within their offerings.
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgr...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Twilio
twilio.com
Twilio powers the future of business communications, enabling phones, VoIP, and messaging to be embedded into web, desktop, and mobile software. We take care of the messy telecom hardware and expose a globally available cloud API that developers can interact with to build intelligent & complex commu...
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
Nextiva
nextiva.com
Nextiva is a Unified CXM company that provides AI-powered customer experience solutions. Nextiva powers 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its all-in-one customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage w...
CallHippo
callhippo.com
CallHippo is a next-generation business phone system that helps you connect with your customers.CallHippo is easy-to-use while offering robust functionality with advanced features like Power Dailer and Automatic call distribution. Our Extensive reporting and seamless integrations empower sales and s...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Ring4
ring4.com
The affordable & easy online business phone system. Setup your business phone number in 30 seconds and call, text and video conference in the cloud. Say goodbye to costly extra SIM cards, data plans and landlines.
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Grasshopper
grasshopper.com
Sound more professional and stay connected with Grasshopper, the virtual phone system designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Grasshopper works just like a traditional phone system, but requires no hardware and our mobile and desktop apps allow you to communicate from wherever business happ...
8x8 Work
8x8.com
8x8 Work is an all-in-one collaboration hub for phone, video, and messaging. It brings robust and secure unified communication and collaboration experiences to every employee, with the convenience of doing more from anywhere on any device. 8x8 Work elevates the quality and reliability of your busine...
KrispCall
krispcall.com
KrispCall is a cloud telephony system for modern businesses, offering advanced features for high-growth startups and modern enterprises. With KrispCall, you can instantly get toll-free, local, mobile, and national phone numbers in over 100 countries. You can call or text right away, track and listen...
Ooma Office
ooma.com
Ooma Office is an award-winning, easy to adopt and affordable business VoIP solution for any size business. Whether you have 2, 20, or 200 employees, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. On average, customers save 50% with Ooma Office compared to ot...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Telnyx
telnyx.com
Telnyx is a next-gen communications and connectivity platform that offers carrier-grade services on a private, global IP network. Our simple Mission Control portal and API mean you can integrate voice, messaging, fax, wireless, storage, inference, and more into your applications with ease. Every Tel...
Ringblaze
ringblaze.com
Ringblaze is a contemporary phone solution that comes with features that make it a one-stop communication environment for small businesses. It allows the creation of new phone numbers or ports existing ones, calls and receives calls as well as messages, and adds private member comments to customer t...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Sonetel
sonetel.com
Have your own local phone number in any city and country of choice. Answer calls anywhere. From $1.79 per month.
Textr Team
textrapp.com
Textr Team is a business texting and calling app that allows your team to communicate on one platform across any device. Excellent for sole proprietors, start-ups, and small businesses. Get multiple local numbers from US, Canada, United Kingdom including Toll-Free numbers for your business and bring...
iPlum
iplum.com
iPlum is a mobile first solution for business professionals. It works on your existing smartphone without changing carriers. You get a separate line with calling, texting and phone system features. It is simple to use, backed with enterprise security controls. The platform provides HIPAA compliance ...
Truly
truly.co
Introducing the first Sales Process Optimization platform for Salesforce, no rep manual data entry required. Unlike sales tools which make it easier for reps to update CRM, Truly eliminates the need completely. - Truly Capture product (email, voice, web meetings, sms) automatically capture more acti...
VoIPstudio
voipstudio.com
VoIPstudio is a professional-grade VoIP phone service, available at consumer-level pricing. It offers the quality and security guarantees that business customers demand, while delivering innovative features and functionality, flexibility, scalability, and a rich user experience, all backed by a dedi...
Fuze
fuze.com
At Fuze, we want to change the way people communicate so they can do their best work. With the modern workforce in mind, we’ve created one platform that empowers people to seamlessly transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and content sharing, and collaborate on any device, whenever and where...
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Zadarma
zadarma.com
Zadarma provides a comprehensive voice telecommunication solution for companies of all sizes. From virtual numbers in over 100 countries and free Cloud PBX to free CRM, Call Tracking and various website widgets - you can fully establish your business phone system in a matter of a few minutes and at ...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Talkroute
talkroute.com
The phone system built to do business anywhere. Turn your phones & desktops into a virtual phone system that’s ready for business anywhere: office, home & on the road.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, we're on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. We're dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superi...
TalkChief
talkchief.io
Talkchief is the ultimate solution for all your team's communication needs. With Talkchief, you can easily manage all of your team's chats, video calls, and file sharing, all in one powerful and intuitive platform. Whether you're collaborating on a project, conducting a virtual meeting, or just need...
OnSIP
onsip.com
OnSIP is a leading provider of real-time communications (RTC) services to more than 100,000 customer accounts. OnSIP business VoIP customers enjoy the benefits of an on-demand phone system without the traditional high cost, burden, and inflexibility. The company also offers a cloud platform and simp...
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Toky
toky.co
Toky is a full-featured Business Phone System that allows your customers and team to communicate seamlessly using the internet. With virtual phone numbers from around the world, make yourself available no matter where your company is based. Integrations with major CRM and other business tools not on...
Cordless
cordless.io
Cordless is a modern cloud-based call centre for customer support teams with built-in conversational intelligence. Cordless provides an all-in-one solution for customer support teams to talk to customers over the phone and gather deep insights from the conversations. With the transcriptions out of t...
Bandwidth
bandwidth.com
Bandwidth is the universal communications platform that simplifies how enterprises deliver integrated global experiences. It's flexible, ready to integrate with your entire communications stack. Built on our own global network for unmatched reliability. And it's grounded in both telecom and real-wor...
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over ...
Mitel MiCollab
mitel.com
Mitel MiCollab is an enterprise collaboration platform that securely and swiftly powers communications for whenever you need them, wherever you are. KEY BENEFITS - Everything you need in one place – single application for voice, video, messaging, presence, conferencing, mobility, and team collaborat...
TeleCMI
telecmi.com
TeleCMI is a new-age unified cloud communication platform that is efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary modern features for businesses of all types. It seamlessly integrates with your favorite CRM tools and APIs, allowing you to streamline your workflow and automate tasks. You can also cont...
Devyce
devyce.com
Devyce is the AI-powered business phone system. As well as reliable calling and messaging, Devyce automatically summarizes your calls, saving time entering details into your CRM. Create teams to handle inbound calls to your sales or support lines, while collaborating with colleagues. Available on We...
Net2Phone
net2phone.com
Net2Phone is a cloud-based business phone service provider, helping businesses drive performance through powerful uCaaS tools. Trusted by clients and partners across the globe, net2phone has disrupted the telecommunications market by delivering the highest quality phone solutions, a diverse range of...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
CM.com
cm.com
Today, people all over the world are connected via their mobile phones. All-day, every day. Businesses, as well as their customers, are looking for more efficient and customer-centric ways to communicate with each other through mobile channels. Conversational Commerce promises just that; you can be ...
Voip Business
voipbusiness.com
VoIP Business is offering the services of the cloud based system and it is available all across the globe. It is offering the feature of call forwarding in VoIP internet calling using just one network to transmit data and voice. Using one network rather than two reduces the call charges for the cust...
IntBell
intbell.com
IntBell is a SAAS platform that provides international SMS and voice services. It mainly provides SMS and voice services to small and medium-sized customers.
Kasookoo
kasookoo.com
Kasookoo is a cloud-based business phone solution. Instead of having multiple phone lines and desk phones, Kasookoo is an app based on your mobile and/or desktop with a virtual receptionist, call routing and transferring, conference calling and cheap international calls. This allows the user to mana...
Tresta
tresta.com
Tresta is a virtual phone system and mobile app that turns any smartphone into your business phone – so you can manage your business communications from any device. With unlimited calling, texting, and powerful call management features, Tresta helps your business communicate smarter and more efficie...
Voiply
voiply.com
Voiply is a leading VoIP provider of residential phone, business phone, online fax, and number parking services. We have the lowest prices in the industry.
Gradwell
gradwell.com
Since 1998, Gradwell have been delivering cutting-edge cloud technology developed in-house by our expert team. Our acquisition of The Technology Group happened in 2021, making us the largest 3CX partner in EMEA. We are a leading cloud communications provider, delivering end-to-end solutions to busin...
Cytracom
cytracom.com
Cytracom provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and unified communications to businesses nationwide.Cytracom's VoIP solutions provide cost savings, mobility, scalability and reliability with a platform built on the most advanced cloud-based VoIP technology in the world .
Clearfly
clearfly.net
Clearfly mobilizes business voice and messaging applications, and provides reach and visual voicemail features via mobile deskphones.
AVOXI
avoxi.com
AVOXI, a global communications platform, provides voice, messaging, and contact center solutions - all within one platform. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily scale with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, qualit...
Cradle.io
cradle.io
Smarter calling for nimble businesses. Cradle is the ultimate tool for the modern business, changing the way business communicates with customers. Cradle helps sales and support teams to stay connected with your customers from an office, on the road, together or remote. Admins can instantly add user...
CircleLoop
circleloop.com
UK Cloud Telecoms provider bringing your entire phone system together in powerful desktop and mobile apps starting at just 5.00 per month (7 day FREE trial) Circle Loop features include personalised voicemail, call recording, call transfer, contact management, conference calling. Circle Loop integra...