Billing and revenue automation platform for scaling businesses that simplifies how companies price products, send invoices, collect payments, and recognize revenue. Designed for the SMB market, the cloud-based platform removes manual workarounds in the accounts receivable and revenue recognition functions and sits between an application/CRM and accounting system. A REST API-first methodology means integration with existing systems can be accomplished with minimal impact to engineering teams.

Website: ordwaylabs.com

