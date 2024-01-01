MLOps Platforms - Mest populære apps
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), der tilbydes af Google, er en suite af cloud computing-tjenester, der kører på den samme infrastruktur, som Google bruger internt til sine slutbrugerprodukter, såsom Google Søgning, Gmail, fillagring og YouTube. Ud over et sæt administrationsværktøjer tilbyder det en ræk...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et firma grundlagt af de oprindelige skabere af Apache Spark. Databricks voksede ud af AMPLab-projektet ved University of California, Berkeley, der var involveret i at lave Apache Spark, en open source distribueret computerramme bygget oven på Scala. Databricks udvikler en webbaseret p...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Bring dine data ind i AI-æraen. Omform, hvordan alle får adgang til, administrerer og handler på data og indsigt ved at forbinde alle datakilder og analysetjenester sammen – på en enkelt AI-drevet platform.
Scale AI
scale.com
Scale har tillid til virksomheder i verdensklasse og leverer træningsdata af høj kvalitet til AI-applikationer såsom selvkørende biler, kortlægning, AR/VR, robotteknologi og mere.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Datamotoren til AI. Datakurering, AI-assisteret mærkning, modeltræning og -diagnostik og mærkningstjenester, alt sammen i én platform, for at bygge bedre AI-produkter, bemærkelsesværdigt hurtigt.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
Log, organiser, sammenlign, registrer og del alle dine ML-modelmetadata på et enkelt sted. - Automatiser og standardiser, efterhånden som dit modelteam vokser - Samarbejd om modeller og resultater med dit team og på tværs af organisationen - Brug hostet, implementer on-premises eller i en privat sk...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Enkelt og hurtigt annoteringsværktøj til at opskalere dine maskinlæringsprojekter.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Byg, finjuster, gentag og administrer dine AI-modeller hurtigere med træningsdata af højeste kvalitet.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket af dataforskere, styret af IT. Din alt-i-én-løsning til datavidenskab og ML-udvikling, implementering og datapipelines i skyen.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fulde infrastruktur til virksomhedstræningsdata, der dækker mærkning, arbejdsgange, datasæt og mennesker i løkken.
SAP
sap.com
Hos SAP er vores formål at hjælpe verden med at køre bedre og forbedre folks liv. Vores løfte er at innovere for at hjælpe vores kunder med at køre på deres bedste. SAP er forpligtet til at hjælpe enhver kunde med at blive en bedst drevet virksomhed. Vi udvikler løsninger, der kan stimulere innovati...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave er en specialiseret cloud-udbyder, der leverer en massiv skala af GPU'er oven på branchens hurtigste og mest fleksible infrastruktur.
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop har alle de værktøjer, du skal bruge for at skabe AI-modeller, alt sammen på én platform. Spring over kodningstrinnet og lever intelligente løsninger hurtigere end tidligere muligt.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...
Encord
encord.com
Alle de værktøjer, du skal bruge for at bygge bedre modeller hurtigere Encord er den førende dataplatform for avancerede computervisionsteams: Strømlin mærkning og RLHF-arbejdsgange, observer og evaluer modeller, og administrer og kurér data for at komme hurtigere til produktions-AI.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endelig en løsning lavet til virksomheder Med Mark AI's omfattende brandguide og AI-tilpasningsfunktioner tilbyder vi en løsning på virksomhedsniveau, der giver dig mulighed for at forme din AI's identitet og budskaber for at imødekomme din virksomheds krav.
Statsig
statsig.com
Fra simple A/B-tests til avancerede eksperimenter bruger hurtigt voksende virksomheder Statsig til at accelerere deres vækst.
Portkey
portkey.ai
Ship reliable, fast, and cost-efficient Gen AI apps with Portkey's Observability Suite and Open-source AI Gateway.
Faros AI
faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that ...
Credo.ai
credo.ai
Credo AI is on a mission to empower enterprises to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s cutting-edge AI governance platform automates AI oversight and risk management while enabling regulatory compliance to emerging global standards like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Cr...
Verta
verta.ai
Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, current...
Tenyks
tenyks.ai
Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that h...
Superwise
superwise.ai
As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier org...
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty er nu en del af CloudFactory, en global leder inden for human-in-the-loop AI-løsninger, der accelererer AI-livscyklussen. Ikke mere at ofre kvalitet for effektivitet. Lær mere om Accelerated Annotation, et nyt Vision AI-produkt, der kombinerer CloudFactorys bedste arbejdsstyrke i klassen med...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (motoren) er en Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) platform, der giver alle, selv nybegyndere, mulighed for at bygge højtydende ML-applikationer til en overkommelig pris på få minutter eller timer, ikke uger eller måneder - nej kodning påkrævet. Den brugervenli...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Gør dine lokale analysescripts til kraftfulde datadrevne applikationer! UbiOps er et brugervenligt implementerings- og serveringslag til din datavidenskab, AI og ML-kode. Det gør dine Python & R-modeller og scripts til live webtjenester, så du kan bruge dem hvor som helst og når som helst. Fra simp...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak er en fuldt administreret, tilgængelig og pålidelig AI-platform, der giver AI-udøvere mulighed for at transformere og lagre data, bygge, træne og implementere deres AI-applikationer og derefter overvåge hele deres pipeline, alt sammen på en enkelt platform. Qwaks pay-as-you-go prismodel gør de...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi producerer verdens hurtigste og mest kraftfulde matematiske optimeringsløsning – Gurobi Optimizer – som bruges af førende globale virksomheder på tværs af mere end 40 forskellige industrier til hurtigt at løse deres komplekse problemer i den virkelige verden og træffe automatiserede beslutnin...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry er et Cloud-native PaaS for maskinlæringsteams til at bygge, implementere og sende ML/LLM-applikationer på deres egen cloud/on-prem Infra på en hurtigere, skalerbar og omkostningseffektiv måde med de rigtige styringskontroller, der giver dem mulighed for at opnå 90 % hurtigere tid til væ...
SAS
sas.com
Få mere fra hånden med hurtigere, mere produktiv kunstig intelligens og analyser fra den mest betroede analysepartner på planeten. Lav svar lige så hurtigt, som verden producerer data med SAS. Med over fyrre års analytisk innovation har SAS givet kunder over hele verden KRAFT TIL AT KNOW®.
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI er en førende computervisionsplatform og professionel serviceudbyder, der leverer end-to-end MLOps og DataOps arbejdsgange i virksomhedsklasse for at accelerere indførelse og udvikling af datacentreret AI. Gennem den praktiske anvendelse af AI-baseret automatisering hjælper Superb AI teams...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor mærkningsplatform til robotteknologi og autonom kørsel. Segments.ai er en hurtig og nøjagtig datamærkningsplatform til multisensordataannotering. Du kan få segmenteringsetiketter, vektoretiketter og mere via de intuitive mærkningsgrænseflader til billeder, videoer og 3D-punktskyer (lida...
Datature
datature.io
Datatur forenkler den måde, folk opbygger dyb læringskapaciteter på. Ved at bruge Nexus, vores end-to-end #nocode mlops-platform, gør vi det muligt for alle at skabe deres egne AI-gennembrud.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr er kun træningsdataplatform med Smart Feedback Loop. Vores teknologi hjælper AI-første organisationer, der udvikler computervision AI, med at bringe automatisering i deres datapipeline. Vores saas-platform løser udfordringer for ML-forskere, der har brug for hurtigere, bekvem og iterativ a...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute transformerer marketingtilskrivning i medieudsendelser ved hjælp af AI-drevet teknologi, der leverer præstationsmålinger i næsten realtid for reklamer i alle udsendelsesformater, inklusive planlagte og ikke-planlagte spots (livelæsninger, organiske omtaler-kampagner). Veritone Att...
censius
censius.ai
AI Observability Platform for Enterprise ML Teams. Få ende-til-ende synlighed af dine strukturerede og ustrukturerede produktionsmodeller og anvend en proaktiv tilgang til modelstyring for løbende at levere pålidelig ML.