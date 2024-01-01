WebCatalog

Onclusive

Onclusive

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: onclusive.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Onclusive على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and its success. We combine industry-leading data science with an international consultancy and best-in-class PR workflow tools to provide you with: • Monitoring – identify coverage and breaking news relevant to your brand and reputation across global media • Measurement – real-time measurement of your communications impact, key issues and media trends • Research & Consultancy – discover the drivers of reputation and communications success, and build more effective strategies and campaigns • PR & Comms Tools – a complete solution to manage your pressroom, campaign planning and media relationships Our technology, insights and expertise make sense of the fractured, fast-moving media world you work in, helping you elevate your performance and prove and improve your value. Day in, day out. For more information, visit onclusive.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @Onclusive.

الفئات:

Business
Media and Influencer Targeting Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: onclusive.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Onclusive. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.