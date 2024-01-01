Категории

Еда и напитки - Самые популярные приложения - Соединенные Штаты

DoorDash

doordash.com

Instacart

instacart.com

Uber Eats

ubereats.com

McDonald's

mcdonalds.com

Grubhub

grubhub.com

Starbucks

starbucks.com

Domino's

dominos.com

Allrecipes

allrecipes.com

Taco Bell

tacobell.com

Pizza Hut

pizzahut.com

‎NYT Cooking

cooking.nytimes.com

Tasty

tasty.co

Google Food

food.google.com

Lifesum

lifesum.com

Postmates

postmates.com

OpenTable

opentable.com

Taste of Home

tasteofhome.com

Chick-fil-A

chick-fil-a.com

Food Network

foodnetwork.com

Wendy's

wendys.com

Resy

resy.com

Seamless

seamless.com

HelloFresh

hellofresh.com

Burger King

bk.com

MyRecipes

myrecipes.com

Betty Crocker

bettycrocker.com

Papa Johns

papajohns.com

Chilis

chilis.com

Wine.com

wine.com

AI Recipe Generator

recipes.lionix.io

CookUnity

cookunity.com

Restaurant Guru

restaurantguru.com

Crumbl Cookies

crumblcookies.com

Simply Recipes

simplyrecipes.com

MyFoodDiary

myfooddiary.com

Thrive Market

thrivemarket.com

Total Wine

totalwine.com

Dinnerly

dinnerly.com

Zomato

zomato.com

Swiggy

swiggy.com

PBS Food

pbs.org

Whataburger

whataburger.com

Slice

slicelife.com

ChefGPT

chefgpt.xyz

The Kitchn

thekitchn.com

The Swiss Colony

swisscolony.com

Wolt

wolt.com

foodpanda Philippines

foodpanda.ph

Caviar

trycaviar.com

Delish

delish.com

Drizly

drizly.com

Factor75

factor75.com

talabat

talabat.com

Glovo

glovoapp.com

BabaSelo.com

babaselo.com

Tock

exploretock.com

Sprouts

sprouts.com

Human Interest

humaninterest.com

Fever

feverup.com

