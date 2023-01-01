Teeny Tiny Town is an enchanting merging puzzle game inviting you to build your own bustling city! Starting from combining 3 bushes, you can upgrade your city and unlock more valuable items like trees, houses, buildings, and beyond! Use special power-ups like Swipe and Bulldozer to personalize your city's layout. As you merge items, watch your city flourish while earning coins and points! Remember to explore numerous maps and discover new strategies. How much can you make from your thriving cities?

