Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborative and there are many ways your app can be customised.

الفئات :

الموقع الإلكتروني: crowdcomms.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ CrowdComms. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.