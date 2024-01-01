Alltius is a GenAI platform which effortlessly powers enterprise applications, websites and contact centres. With Alltius, you can create skillful, secure and accurate AI assistants that can 2X sales & reduce support costs by 50% in weeks. Modern digital sales and support journeys are broken. Despite high investments to improve them, customers still wait a long time to resolve their queries by support agents whereas buyers face irrelevant pitches by sales agents. Alltius transforms sales, support and customer interactions with AI assistants that help sales agents sell more, support agents close tickets & customers find information they need. Alltius’ customers saw 2X increase in sales, 1.9X in self-serve ticket deflection and 5X in ticket resolution time within weeks of implementation. Alltius is powering largest organizations in insurance, financial services, SaaS, consulting and more. Alltius distinguishes itself from DIY projects, traditional chatbot and other AI tools with it’s comprehensive features & capabilities: * Versatility in terms of options to create AI assistants Knowledge Sources: Alltius integrates with a wide range of sources including APIs, URLs, documents, tickets, videos, structured databases, images, charts, and more. Skills: It is capable of performing diverse tasks such as answering queries, creating sales pitches, data comparison, writing to databases, ticket creation, labelling, and drafting emails. Channels: AI chatbots can be deployed in various channels including APIs, widgets, Slack, and others. * Time to Value : Alltius delivers ROI within weeks with ability to Create and coach AI assistants in minutes, test and go-live in a day Get customer insights, product improvement recommendations & more from day 1 Auto-update your FAQs And more. * Accuracy: Use Gen AI assistants that are hallucination free with our advanced segmentation and knowledge technologies. * Cost Efficiency: Deploy AI assistants at 1/10th cost of DIY projects with efficient caching, self hosted solutions and non-LLM workflows. * Scalability: Operate at enterprise scale volumes with comfortably managing over 100k queries daily. * Security: An extremely secure platform with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certified solutions, with optional private cloud for ultimate data protection. Along with the platform, alltius’ expert team with AI experts from CMU, BCG, Google, Meta and more work alongside you to reach your Gen AI goals. Assist every lead or customer; instantly, easily with alltius.

