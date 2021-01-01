聊天机器人软件 - 最热门应用

聊天机器人通常称为虚拟代理或虚拟助理，是一种软件应用程序，旨在执行特定任务或根据书面或口头请求提供信息。它们既满足外部面向客户的需求，也满足内部面向员工的请求，允许用户以对话方式（文本或音频）与应用程序进行交互。 聊天机器人通常采用自然语言处理 (NLP) 或语音识别来理解用户输入。然而，他们的主要操作是由脚本对话驱动的。这与智能虚拟助手形成鲜明对比，智能虚拟助手利用自然语言理解 (NLU) 来进行更复杂、类似人类的交互。企业使用聊天机器人技术来自动化以前需要人工干预的任务。收到用户请求后，聊天机器人会处理输入并以文本或语音形式提供响应。 聊天机器人集成到各种客户支持工具中，例如实时聊天软件、帮助台软件和联络中心软件，通常充当第一联系点。它们的用途正在扩展到其他领域，包括销售和营销知识库。在商业智能应用中，聊天机器人可以取代查询语言，使用户只需通过键入或说出请求即可获取特定数据点。聊天机器人的功能正在不断增强，并且它们正在被纳入越来越多的软件应用程序中。
提交新应用
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 云平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套云计算服务，运行在 Google 内部用于其最终用户产品（例如 Google 搜索、Gmail、文件存储和 YouTube）的同一基础设施上。除了一套管理工具外，它还提供一系列模块化云服务，包括计算、数据存储、数据分析和机器学习。注册需要信用卡或银行帐户详细信息。Google Cloud Platform 提供基础设施即服务、平台即服务和无服务器计算环境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 发布了 App Engine，这是一个用于在 Google 管理的数据中心中开发和托管 Web 应用程序的平台，这是该公司的第一个云计算服...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk Inc.是一家美国客户服务软件公司，总部位于美国加利福尼亚州旧金山。它在纽约证券交易所上市，代码为ZEN，是罗素2000指数的成分股。 Zendesk 于 2007 年在丹麦哥本哈根成立，截至 2017 年拥有 2,000 名员工，为 150 个国家和地区的 119,000 名付费客户提供服务。
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom 是一个对话关系平台 (CRP)，可帮助企业通过基于信使的个性化体验建立更好的客户关系。 Intercom 总部位于旧金山，在芝加哥、都柏林、悉尼和伦敦设有办事处。 截至2017年2月，Intercom每月活跃用户数为10万。截至 2020 年 7 月，Intercom 拥有 30,000 多名付费客户，包括 Facebook、亚马逊和 Lyft。
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon 是一家美国无线网络运营商，之前作为 Verizon Communications 的一个独立部门以 Verizon Wireless 的名义运营。
Tidio
tidio.com
立即与您的网站访问者建立联系，并将他们转化为付费客户。使用 Tidio 通信和营销解决方案来发展您的业务。
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat 是一款现代实时聊天软件，专为希望与客户对话的团队打造 ✓ Freshworks 出品的 Freshchat 实时聊天软件。
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic 让您可以非常轻松地在几秒钟内撰写高性能文章、登陆页面、广告、产品描述等。
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
没有实时聊天的网站就像没有销售助理的商店。与访客开始对话，将他们变成满意的客户。
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot 是一款适用于 Twitch、YouTube 和 Trovo 的聊天机器人，可让您通过审核和新功能自动进行直播聊天，从而让您有更多时间娱乐观众。
Drift
drift.com
漂移是企业向企业采购的新方式。尝试我们的对话式营销和销售工具，旨在让购买变得更容易，而且完全免费。
Appy Pie
appypie.com
没有代码开发平台。
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
通过 CustomGPT 体验个性化 AI 的优势：通过针对您的内容进行训练的 AI 获得独特的见解和解决方案
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Botpress
botpress.com
构建 ChatGPT 聊天机器人，速度快得惊人🚀。 第一个由 OpenAI 提供支持的下一代聊天机器人构建器。 为您的项目或业务构建类似 ChatGPT 的机器人来完成工作。 🎯
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自动化您的营销并将所有交付渠道整合到一个平台上：电子邮件、网络推送通知、短信、Viber。 © 2021
Qualified
qualified.com
合格帮助公司更快地建立渠道。利用您最大的资产 - 您的网站 - 识别最有价值的访问者，立即开始销售对话，安排会议，转换出站和付费流量，并发现购买意图的信号。
Signals
getsignals.ai
将综合浏览量转化为客户。 识别当前正在浏览您网站的公司并将其转化为客户！
Norby AI
norby.io
为您的网站获取由 ChatGPT 提供支持的聊天机器人。 复制粘贴您的产品/服务描述、文档或常见问题解答，Norby 将为您的客户提供快速、正确的答案。
Landbot
landbot.io
最强大的无代码聊天机器人构建器 增加您的收入、降低运营成本并取悦您的客户。
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip 是销售数字下载和会员资格的最简单方式。无需任何技术技能。创建您自己的一体化数字店面。免费尝试！
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 可让您向合适的受众传递个性化消息，无论他们身在何处。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一个由 AI 提供支持的云原生统一客户服务平台，可在 30 多个数字、社交和语音渠道中实现无缝的客户和代理体验，并提供实时的可操作和可扩展的见解，从而无需任何其他单点解决方案。 Sprinklr 服务 – - 使客户能够在他们的首选渠道上与您的品牌互动，获得一致的品牌体验，从而让客户满意。 - 为客服人员提供统一/360 度客户视图，并利用人工智能的力量推荐最相关的响应，以提高客服人员的工作效率和体验。 - 为主管提供有意义且可操作的见解，以推动增长和卓越运营 - 通过在整个企业范围内扩展的实时联络中心见解，帮助领导者发现增长、转型和创新的机会。
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
永远不会错过客户的电话。 转接您的未接来电或获取新号码，我们将使用人工智能接听。
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX 联络中心平台使您的企业能够在整个客户旅程中提供卓越的服务。立即探索出色的 CX。
Coachvox AI
coachvox.ai
创建一个人工智能版本的你自己。 像您一样指导、指导和回答问题。 使用根据您的内容和风格进行训练的人工智能来克隆您自己。 熟悉您的受众，为您的客户增加价值并为您的团队提供支持。
Support Guy
supportguy.co
您的企业永不停息，您的支持也不应如此。 借助我们的 ChatGPT 支持的聊天机器人（始终在线、随时可用的队友），您再也不会错过任何客户询问。
Selz
selz.com
发展您的在线业务。通过一个简单的平台销售数字产品、实体产品和服务。
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
创建针对您的文档进行训练的自定义 AI 聊天机器人 无论您是寻求简化客户服务运营的企业，还是寻求快速高效帮助的个人，我们的人工智能机器人都可以提供您所需的支持。
Capacity
capacity.com
Capacity 是一个由 AI 驱动的支持自动化平台，可连接您的整个技术堆栈来回答问题、自动执行重复的支持任务，并针对任何业务挑战构建解决方案。
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy 是一个功能强大的短信和电子邮件通信平台，旨在通过自动化和人工智能驱动的技术提高企业生产力和客户参与度。主要产品包括团队收件箱、营销活动、自动化、人工智能集成、序列、流程和评论。 Whippy 的一体化解决方案简化了通信，无缝替换了多种工具，并使企业能够提高生产力并最大限度地实现增长。
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo 是一个转换平台，可将您的被动网站流量转化为主动潜在客户和切实的业务成果。由于 83% 的购买决策发生在网上，因此网站转化的机会从未如此之高。但大多数网站访问者都是被动的，并没有准备好购买。平均而言，98% 的网站访问者没有发生转化就离开了。如此低的转化率可能会影响性能。因此，我们的使命是协调并授权营销和销售团队更好地进行转型，并共同创造新的商业效率。我们通过以下方式做到这一点： - 吸引现场机器人来推动转化旅程 - 强大的个性化以改善用户体验 - 公司识别以识别潜在客户 - 用户旅程映射以绘制您的销售周期， - 分析以了解您的用户 - 人工智能自动回答用户问题您的网站内容 - 销...
Pylon
usepylon.com
适用于快速增长的太阳能业务的太阳能设计软件。 在 2 分钟内创建高分辨率太阳能销售提案。
AskHandle
askhandle.com
使用 AskHandle 改变您的客户体验。使用生成式 AI 增强您的客户支持工作流程，让您的客户满意。免费开始！
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix：“与客户对话的人工智能。”利用我们领先的客户沟通平台统一您的消息传递、加速响应并提高满意度。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
对话式人工智能绝不是人造的。 与您的客户建立有意义的个性化联系，同时为您的业务带来真正的成果。
BMC
bmc.com
BMC 通过针对复杂 IT 问题的开放、可扩展和模块化解决方案帮助客户运营和重塑其业务。 BMC 与 86% 的福布斯全球 50 强以及世界各地的客户和合作伙伴合作，创造他们的未来。凭借我们的创新历史、行业领先的自动化、运营和服务管理解决方案，再加上无与伦比的灵活性，我们帮助组织腾出时间和空间，成为一家征服未来机遇的自主数字企业。
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury 于 2007 年推出，是一种注重绩效的 MarTech 解决方案，帮助品牌实现更高的渠道转化和客户保留。自成立以来，我们独特的技术驱动服务的重点始终是能够将客户带回品牌的网站、移动应用程序或零售店，并提高新客户的获取、保留和品牌忠诚度。在推出并实现全球规模后，Vizury 的平台和业务于 2018 年被 Affle 收购。如有任何疑问，请写信至 [email protected]。
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow 让您可以轻松构建个性化测验、计算器、评估、竞赛、表格/调查、推荐、投票和聊天机器人，从而更好地获取、鉴定和吸引潜在客户。无需开发人员或设计师！ Outgrow 拥有大量设计模板，这些模板针对移动设备、桌面设备和平板电脑进行了全面优化，并且可以轻松嵌入到您的广告、网站、移动应用程序、社交媒体、短信和电子邮件通信中。此外，还有超过 1000 个预制内容片段和渠道，经过优化以提高转化率，因此您可以更改问题，进行一些调整，使其与您的品牌保持一致，并在几分钟内准备好您自己的交互式内容。
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the...
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly...
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilita...
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a chatbot-building platform to help you set up workflow automation on messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and even your own website. Chatbots have a reputation for being little sidekicks to Customer Service agents. With BotDistrikt, the customer ser...
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
arabot
arabot.io
The Leading No-Code Chatbot Platform. built for enterprise to automate customer interactions & service fulfilment at scale, SUPERFAST. arabot is MENA’s leading low-code enterprise chatbot platform designed to help businesses automate tasks, drive superior customer service, increase sales and create...
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations ...
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is an AI personal assistant that schedules and organizes your meeting according to your calendar preferences.
eBotify
ebotify.com
eBotify is an AI-driven conversational bot-building platform to create tailor-made chatbots for Lead generation, Live chat support, Interactive Landing Pages, Surveys, Enquiries, Appointments, Feedback and Suggestions for your business.
crafter.ai
crafter.ai
Crafter.ai: A conversational AI platform that combines rules, machine learning, and generative AI to enable users of all experience levels to create chatbots and virtual assistants quickly and easily.
Botmakers
botmakers.net
Botmakers helps agencies and marketers create bots in less time using more than 150 plug-and-play chatbot templates. ------------------ The following types of templates currently available: • Customer service, live chat, customer support, and FAQ chatbots. • Restaurant reservation bots for foodserv...
Codar.io
codar.io
Codar.io is an all-in-one digital marketing platform designed to streamline various aspects of online marketing for businesses. It integrates multiple tools and features to enhance marketing efficiency and effectiveness. These include chatbots for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and Wh...
Jekka.ai
jekka.ai
Jekka is an AI-powered chatbot that operates 24/7, speaking like a real human. It swiftly handles customer inquiries, guides purchases, and enhances conversions. Equipped with built-in logic and ticketing systems, Jekka can seamlessly escalate to human assistance when necessary. By leveraging your c...
Howazit
howazit.com
At Howazit we help organizations of all types, sizes, and industries meet customer expectations and walk them through their journey, by enabling simple and, most importantly, relevant communication. Our marketing and operations solutions enable you to interact with customers at relevant touchpoints,...
Hello Moe
hellomoe.co.uk
Hello Moe, is a platform that helps companies connect, communicate & convert, through automated conversation & 1-2-1 human support. Design smooth conversational experiences with our intuitive no-code bot builder. Turn every visit into a conversation. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers t...
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to indivi...
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - чат для сайта, конструктор чат-ботів для месенджерів. * Чат для сайта. * Конструктор чат-ботов. * Розробка чат-ботов.
FURTHER
talkfurther.com
FURTHER's team of AI powered sales assistants work together to automate conversations with senior living prospects, helping them find what they’re looking for faster, so you can capture and convert more qualified leads, all while gaining key insights into your sales process. More about Further: - G...
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new t...
OCA
ocaindonesia.co.id
OCA is your Omni Communication Assistant. A web-based omni-communication dashboard founded in 2019 and a member of Telkom Group. We provides a real-time communication solution to help you gaining awareness, improve customer experiences and creating comprehensive communication strategy for your busin...