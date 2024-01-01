WebCatalog

iAdvize

iAdvize

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: iadvize.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для iAdvize в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging throughout the customer journey. Providing a comprehensive solution for pre-sales and customer support, iAdvize has one mission—to connect brands and their customers through meaningful conversations. Major brands like Samsung, Nespresso, OtterBox, Hyundai, and Decathlon have deployed the platform to increase their online revenue, reduce their operational costs, and build customer loyalty and engagement. Established in 2010, iAdvize has 230 employees located across Boston, Paris, Düsseldorf, and Nantes (HQ).

Категории:

Business
Программное обеспечение интеллектуальных виртуальных помощников

Веб-сайт: iadvize.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением iAdvize, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

Pypestream

Pypestream

pypestream.com

Вам также может понравиться

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Pixlee TurnTo

Pixlee TurnTo

pixlee.com

Moveo.AI

Moveo.AI

moveo.ai

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

Userbot

Userbot

userbot.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

Verloop.io

Verloop.io

verloop.io

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Cuber

Cuber

cuber.ai

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Recart

Recart

recart.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

Обзор

Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.