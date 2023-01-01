OpenText
opentext.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the OpenText app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Website: opentext.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenText. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Scotiabank Canada
scotiaonline.scotiabank.com
Canadian Tire
canadiantire.ca
easyDNS
cp.easydns.com
Nextpoint
secure.nextpoint.com
Four Seasons
fourseasons.com
Workopolis
workopolis.com
CBC News
cbc.ca
Marketo
marketo.com
Diply
diply.com
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
The Toronto Star
thestar.com
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com