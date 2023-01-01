WebCatalog

Cadmium

Cadmium

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: gocadmium.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Cadmium على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

الفئات:

Business
Event Management Platforms

الموقع الإلكتروني: gocadmium.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Cadmium. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.