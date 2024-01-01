Large Language Models Software - Найпопулярніші застосунки
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: оптимізація мовних моделей для діалогу. Ми навчили модель під назвою ChatGPT, яка взаємодіє за допомогою розмови. Формат діалогу дає змогу ChatGPT відповідати на додаткові запитання, визнавати свої помилки, оскаржувати неправильні положення та відхиляти невідповідні запити. ChatGPT — це ана...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Ви можете використовувати Bard для просування своїх ідей. З невеликою допомогою Bard ви можете робити такі речі, як: - Обдумайте ідеї, розробіть план або знайдіть різні способи виконання завдань - Отримайте швидкий, легкий для розуміння короткий виклад більш складних тем - Створюйте перші чернетки ...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Ваш повсякденний супутник ШІ.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude — це помічник нового покоління зі штучним інтелектом для ваших завдань, незалежно від масштабу.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Спільнота ШІ будує майбутнє. Створюйте, навчайте та розгортайте сучасні моделі на базі еталонного відкритого коду в машинному навчанні.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks — це компанія, заснована першими творцями Apache Spark. Databricks виник із проекту AMLab в Каліфорнійському університеті в Берклі, який брав участь у створенні Apache Spark, фреймворку розподіленого обчислення з відкритим кодом, створеного на основі Scala. Databricks розробляє веб-платфо...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics діє як ваш надійний другий пілот для бізнесу з метою зробити вас розумнішими, швидшими та впевненішими у прийнятті рішень на основі даних. IBM Cognos Analytics надає кожному користувачеві — спеціалісту з обробки даних, бізнес-аналітику чи фахівцю, який не займається ІТ — більше ...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai є провідним постачальником платформ Generative AI і Machine Learning з відкритим кодом, який прагне демократизувати AI. Він перетворює технічну майстерність 30 майстрів Kaggle у прості хмарні продукти ШІ для Generative AI та машинного навчання, які вирішують серйозні проблеми. Клієнти, спільн...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI стимулює впровадження GenAI на підприємствах. Нас підтримують Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars та інші відомі інвестори TuneChat: наша програма для чату на основі моделей з відкритим кодом TuneStudio: наш ігровий майданчик для розробників для тонкого нала...