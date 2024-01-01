WebCatalog

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web üzerinde oynat

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Papa's Sushiria çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Your tour of Papa Louie's new restaurant goes awry when you break the lucky cat statue outside of the shop. Is this to blame for the restaurant's underwhelming opening day? When Papa Louie leaves on a mission to find a new statue, you're left in charge of Papa's Sushiria, where you need to master the fine art of sushi making! It's up to you to make the sushi exactly how your customers like it. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Will you save the Sushiria?

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Papa's Sushiria ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

Papa's Wingeria

Papa's Wingeria

poki.com

Papa's Donuteria

Papa's Donuteria

poki.com

Papa's Scooperia

Papa's Scooperia

poki.com

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

poki.com

Papa Louie 3

Papa Louie 3

poki.com

Papa's Bakeria

Papa's Bakeria

poki.com

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

poki.com

Papa's Hotdoggeria

Papa's Hotdoggeria

poki.com

Papa's Freezeria

Papa's Freezeria

poki.com

Papa's Cheeseria

Papa's Cheeseria

poki.com

Papa's Donuteria

Papa's Donuteria

poki.com

Papa's Bakeria

Papa's Bakeria

poki.com

Keşfet

Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.