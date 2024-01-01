The Bucket

In Bucket, you play as a mysterious flying fish that carries squirrels around in a bucket. Its up to you to safely navigate through caves and dodge obstacles to keep yourself floating and keep your bucket from falling. This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you bring all the squirrels safely to their destination?

Website: poki.com

