The Bucket

The Bucket

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The Bucket on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

In Bucket, you play as a mysterious flying fish that carries squirrels around in a bucket. Its up to you to safely navigate through caves and dodge obstacles to keep yourself floating and keep your bucket from falling. This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you bring all the squirrels safely to their destination?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Bucket. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Temple Glider

Temple Glider

poki.com

Canopy

Canopy

poki.com

In The Doghouse

In The Doghouse

poki.com

Submolok

Submolok

poki.com

Droplets

Droplets

poki.com

SpaceHopper

SpaceHopper

poki.com

Gunbrick

Gunbrick

poki.com

Double Dodgers

Double Dodgers

poki.com

Noob Hook

Noob Hook

poki.com

Slime Laboratory 2

Slime Laboratory 2

poki.com

Laser Quest

Laser Quest

poki.com

Tiny Fishing

Tiny Fishing

poki.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy