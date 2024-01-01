Submolok

Submolok

Website: poki.com

Get ready for an underwater alien adventure in Submolok! Submolok is a small, squid-like alien that pilots a tiny submarine. On his way to earth, he was shot down and landed in the ocean. Now you have to help him get back home! You can use the boosters of the submarine to move around, but since they are angled at the corners of the submarine, this can be quite difficult. You'll have to time when you use your boosters precisely to get around the oceans safely. This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you get Submolok back home?

