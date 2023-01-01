Slime Laboratory 2 is a is the sequel to the physics-based platform game where you embark on a slimy journey through a mysterious laboratory. Avoid all traps and hazards you see, squeeze through gaps, stick on hard surfaces and climb high platforms! Do whatever it takes to sneak past a variety of dangerous obstacles in order to reach the checkered finish safely. Don't forget to pick up every disk you see on your way. Slime Laboratory 2 also adds new biomes, new game mechanics, and even slime customization. Are you ready for a sticky situation?Move - Left/Right arrowsJump - Upward arrowDown - Downward arrowSlime Laboratory 2 was created by Neutronized. Play their other classic and flash games on Poki: Slime Laboratory, Snow Tale, Picnic Penguin, Magic Bridge, lost-yeti, Drop Wizard Tower and Slime PizzaYou can play Slime Laboratory 2 for free on Poki.Slime Laboratory 2 can only be played on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slime Laboratory 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.