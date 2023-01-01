Double Dodgers is a skill game where you have to navigate your character walking around a dangerous sidewalk, while playing a game on your mobile phone! Move from left to right to dodge the obstacles that are in your way, and jump with the character on your phone to survive. Control both characters at the same time without falling to set a high score! You can unlock a ton of different skins for your phone by playing.Can you double dodge your way through the streets? Controls:Move - arrow keys / wasdAbout the creator: Double Dodgers was created by Pelican Party. They are known for Nugget Royale and Ducklings.io, both playable here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Double Dodgers. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.