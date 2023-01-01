8Bit Fiesta is a multiplayer skill game created by Frozen Dev. Choose between a ton of characters, challenge your friends in various minigames and prove yourself worthy the title "King of the Fiesta". 8Bit Fiesta has fast, action-packed local multiplayer mayhem that will entertain you and your friends for hours. If you're not into multiplayer, there is also a single player mode with a humorous story. Go ahead and check it all out!Select "No Friend" mode to play by yourself, and the "Multiplayer" mode to play locally with your friends.Player 1Move - Arrow keysAction keys - M and NPlayer 2Move - WASD keysAction keys - T and RPlayer 3Move - 8456 keys (Numpad)Action keys - 1 and 0Player 4Move - UHJK keysAction keys - P and O8Bit Fiesta was created by Frozen Dev. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

