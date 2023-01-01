Castle Pals is a retro level-based platform game where two best friends must storm the castle! Each of you has your own special abilities: either as a hard-hitting fighter or a graceful flyer. Avoid fireballs, goblins, and more as you make your way through the castle. Challenge yourself to go for the gold and complete each level under a certain amount of time! Can you guide the Castle Pals through all 40 action-packed levels?Move - Arrow keys Attack - ZCastle Pals was created by Brad Erkkila. Check out their other game on Poki: Squish Machine

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Castle Pals. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.