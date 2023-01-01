Squish Machine is a skill game created by Brad Erkkila. In this game, you have to fly and press the finish button before you're crushed between the two horizontal spike traps. Press the arrow keys repeatedly to levitate and move towards the button without touching any traps. Collect the coins along the way to unlock cool characters. If you prefer a challenge, there's also a timed mode where you can showcase your flying skills and brag about your score. Go ahead and give it a try! No need to rage against the machine when there's a button to disable it.Move - Arrow keysSelect - Space barPause - EscapeSquish Machine 2 was created by Brad Erkkila. Play their other casual games on Poki: Castle Pals, Flipchamps Dual Strike and Squish Machine.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Squish Machine. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.