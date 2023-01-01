Bubble Trouble is an arcade bubble shooter game created by Kresimir Cvitanovic. In this game, your objective is to shoot bubbles with the devil! Use your spike gun to pop all the bubbles from the largest to the smallest bits. Every time you pop a bubble, it will get smaller in size but it will also be multiplied. Race against time, collect all the traps and power-ups you can use to be the best at this game. Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate bubble shooter?How to play:Press the Space bar to use your spike gun.About the creator:Bubble Trouble was created by Kresimir Cvitanovic. This is their first game on Poki!

