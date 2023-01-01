Spike Buddies is an arcade game where you have to throw your character from one end of the level to the other utilising spikes as platforms to help you complete each level. Throw yourself over rolling obstacles, into fireballs to get an extra boost and into space for zero gravity! Check out the different blood types and all the different characters you can play from! If you do each level properly, you should only be a skeleton when you reach the finish line! When you feel like you're a pro, try out the arena mode and see how fast you can hit the buddy in a time trial!Throw the buddy into the spikes to help progress and aim for the finish line in each level! Don't forget to collect the coins as you pass them!Spike Buddies is created by Brad Erkkila. Play their other games on Poki: Castle Pals, Space Thing, Squish Run and Squish Machine! You can play Spike Buddies for free on Poki.Spike Buddies can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spike Buddies. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.