Tiny Fishing is a fishing game where you have to upgrade your gear to get bigger fish! Each fish you catch will earn you some money, which you can then spend on better equipment to fish deeper and deeper. The deeper you go, the more rare the fish become. Can you catch the biggest fish?Click with your mouse to throw your line out. Hold and move around to catch different fish.Tiny Fishing was created by BuyHTML5. Play some other of their games such as Hypersnake or 11-11 on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tiny Fishing. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.