Merge Fish
poki.com
Merge Fish is a puzzle game where you need to merge three fish of the same color and number together. Similar to hit games like 2048 and Gem 11, Merge Fish is sure to provide endless, brain-teasing fun! Play Merge Fish on Poki in your browser on desktop and mobile web. Controls:Click/tap - Move and merge fish
