Squish Run is an arcade platformer where you let your powerful fists break open the obstacles in your path and avoid the impending squish machine. Your objective is to smash everything in your way whether it's a monster or a brick wall so you can escape the terrible squishy fate. Play alone or co-op locally with a friend to experience this fast-paced thrill. Collect coins and spend them on unlocking new cool and colorful characters. Can you finish every level in Squish Run?Move - Left/Right arrow keysJump - Up arrow keyPunch - M or SpacebarSquish Run was created by Brad Erkkila. Play their other casual and entertaining puzzle games on Poki: Space Thing, Squish Machine, Castle Pals, and Flipchamps Dual StrikeYou can play Squish Run for free on Poki.Squish Run can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

