WebCatalog + Spaces
Manage and organize multiple accounts and apps with spaces
Multi-account login
Spaces offers support for a wide range of business and personal web services, including Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, WeChat, Messenger, Telegram, Google Hangouts, Skype, Zendesk, GitHub, LinkedIn, Asana, Trello, Udemy, and more.
With the ability to add each service multiple times in a single space, Space is the ideal tool for managing multiple business and personal accounts concurrently. For instance, you could use five different Messenger or Slack accounts simultaneously within a single space.
Flexibility
Are you overwhelmed by tabs? Each space acts as a smart web browser, allowing you to run and organize multiple web apps in a single location and easily switch between them using keyboard shortcuts. This streamlines your workflow and makes it easy to find what you need.
Additionally, any space can be set as your default email client or calendar app, and works with popular email and calendar services such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Outlook, Fastmail, and more.
Privacy protection
With spaces, you can lock and protect your accounts with a password or Touch ID. Additionally, these spaces run each of your services and accounts in a sandbox environment by default, providing protection from cross-site trackers.
Customization
Spaces give you the ability to customize everything, including icons and colors, notification scheduling, ads & tracker blocking, dark theme and much much more.