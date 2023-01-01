WebCatalog
Cubies

Cubies

poki.com

Play on the Web

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cubies on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Cubies is a puzzle platforrm game where you must help the cubies collect all their younglings in each level and get to the finish line! Each level has new obstacles and features which will make your job of collecting all the cubies a little more difficult but definitely more fun! There are elevators, invisible paths, disappearing blocks and so much more for you to discover! If you ever are feeling a little competitive, hop into the 1v1 mode where you can challenge your friend to see who can claim the most area in the arena! Can you collect them all?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cubies. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Slime Buddies

Slime Buddies

poki.com

Free The Key

Free The Key

poki.com

Spike Buddies

Spike Buddies

poki.com

ZomboTag

ZomboTag

poki.com

Hop Warp

Hop Warp

poki.com

CircloO

CircloO

poki.com

Jump Around

Jump Around

poki.com

Blockins

Blockins

poki.com

Stick Fighter

Stick Fighter

poki.com

Stickjet Challenge

Stickjet Challenge

poki.com

Arcane Archer

Arcane Archer

poki.com

Mekorama

Mekorama

poki.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy