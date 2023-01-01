Cubies is a puzzle platforrm game where you must help the cubies collect all their younglings in each level and get to the finish line! Each level has new obstacles and features which will make your job of collecting all the cubies a little more difficult but definitely more fun! There are elevators, invisible paths, disappearing blocks and so much more for you to discover! If you ever are feeling a little competitive, hop into the 1v1 mode where you can challenge your friend to see who can claim the most area in the arena! Can you collect them all?

Website: poki.com

