Hop Warp is a thinking game where you pass through the obstacles and collect stars to finish the level. You have the power to teleport yourself to anywhere in the game, but you can only use your power a limited amount of times. In order to win this game, you must think about your moves before you act, and collect all the stars scattered around the level. Don't worry if you get stuck - you can always use a hint to show you the order of the stars to pick up. There are many fun levels and cleverly designed puzzles to make you scratch your head. Pay attention to red areas where you cannot use your power! Can you finish every level in Hop Warp?Hop Warp is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Plactions, Jumping Clones, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer You can play Hop Warp for free on Poki.Hop Warp can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

